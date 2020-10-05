Courteney Cox’s Daughter Coco Arquette Sounds Incredible Singing A Fleetwood Mac Song

Courteney Cox‘s daughter is showing off her pipes! The 56-year-old actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share a clip of her 16-year-old, Coco Arquette, impressively singing Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 track “Silver Springs.”

In the clip, the teen sits in a chair with a mic, while her mom accompanies her on piano and Joel Taylor plays guitar.

Arquette expertly belts out the emotional lyrics in the video, with her mom nodding along as she plays piano.

“Proud of my coconut,” Cox sweetly captioned the clip.

“You guys!!! I love this so much,” Tan France commented. “Coco sounds amazing.”

Chelsea Handler called Arquette’s version of the song “beautiful,” and Iris Apatow wrote that it was “so good.”

Arquette and Cox previously performed together in March, sharing a video of their rendition of “Burn” from “Hamilton”. Reese Witherspoon and Eric Stonestreet were among the celebs to sing the pair’s praises for that clip.

Prior to that, Arquette once again wowed with her voice, singing Demi Lovato’s track “Anyone,” which won her praise from A-listers including Laura Dern, Charlize Theron and Lovato herself.

Watch the video below for more on the mother-daughter duo.

