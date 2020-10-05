Tom Cruise Gives Norwegian Motorists A Scare As He Films Speeding Train Stunt

Tom Cruise is taking his “Mission: Impossible VII” stunts to a new level.

The star is filming the latest instalment in Norway and was caught by local motorists in the middle of his new stunt.

TikTok user @tomasspangelo shared a video on the platform of Cruise and the crew in costume sitting atop a speeding train.

Cruise was all smiles and even waved at the passing car full of locals freaking out.

RELATED: Tom Cruise Leaps Off Speeding Motorcycle In Mid-Air For Latest ‘Mission: Impossible’ Stunt

RELATED: Tom Cruise’s ‘The Mummy’ Co-Star Annabelle Wallis Says The Actor Doesn’t Let Others Run With Him On-Screen

Filming of the movie was interrupted in February by the COVID-19 pandemic but resumed in September.

“Mission Impossible: VII” is set for release on November 19, 2021.