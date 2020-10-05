Carly Pearce Opens Up About Roller-Coaster Year: ‘I’m Way Stronger Than I Thought’

Carly Pearce is opening up about her whirlwind year.

Earlier this summer, the country star filed for divorce from her husband, fellow country singer Michael Ray, after only eight months of marriage. While this news came as a complete shock to fans, Pearce tells ET Canada’s Roz Weston life doesn’t always go as planned.

“Hopefully people respect us to understand that we are humans and I certainly didn’t get married to get divorced,” says Pearce. “But things happen. I think it’s just something that has to stay between the two of us and I’ve felt the love of fans and appreciate that!”

While looking at the past few months, the “Every Little Thing” hitmaker admits she’s “way stronger” than she originally thought.

“It’s so easy to look at artists like myself or whoever and think that their lives are perfect,” she admits. “It’s just not a reality, for any of us! I’m just trying to really…I think when you go through a lot of changes in every aspect of your life you kind of just realize imperfections are what make us all ourselves.”

The singer reflects on those imperfections in her new single “Next Girl”, which marks a new chapter of music since the death of her producer Busbee in 2019.

“If you listen to any of my music and you listen to the stories and the way that I tell just my stories through songs, I think that’s always been a huge part of it is being honest, and being authentic. And this new music and ‘Next Girl’ is no different than that.”

Eleven years since Pearce was cleaning Airbnbs in Nashville with hopes of becoming a star, she’s now the most nominated new artist at this year’s CMA Awards.

The singer is up for four awards, including Song of the Year, Music Event of the Year, and Music Video of the Year for “I Hope You’re Happy Now”, her collaboration with Lee Brice, as well as New Artist of the Year.

“Anybody out there cleaning toilets with a dream. You can do it, too,” jokes the singer. “Last year I was nominated once and this year I’m nominated four times? I feel like I’m living out a Cinderella story.”

While she’s thankful for her success now, Pearce admits, “I’m also grateful that it didn’t happen for me overnight, cause I think it makes these moments way more special for me.”

Watch our extended interview with the singer below.