Halsey Chats With Bernie Sanders About The American Election And A Wealth Tax

Halsey is getting political.

On Sunday, the “Without Me” singer shared a video chat she had with U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders about the election and the future of America.

BERNIE AND HALSEY DISCUSS AMERICA. I sat down with @sensanders to bring you the first of many more episodes like this one. Register to vote at https://t.co/kfJH9NT9RA pic.twitter.com/g0ot1jgYRu — h (@halsey) October 4, 2020

Talking about last week’s U.S. presidential debate, Halsey said it was “one of the most frustrating pieces of television that I’ve ever had the misfortune of witnessing.”

“It certainly was not one of the great moments in American history,” Sanders agreed.

Halsey also talked about why she personally supports Sanders’ proposal for a wealth tax on the top one per cent of earners.

“Now, as an adult at 26 years old I’m part of the one per cent,” she said. “There is no amount of money that I think is worth personally contributing to the alienation, the disenfranchisement of millions, hundreds of millions of people across this country. Which is why despite being in the one per cent, I support the wealth tax. Because I believe that the people who oppose it are motivated by greed.”

Sanders added that Americans “have an economy that is controlled by people who are incredibly greedy. They want more and more and more, so that we end up with three people in America owning more wealth than the bottom half of our society. Three people. The top one per cent owns more wealth than the bottom 92 per cent.”