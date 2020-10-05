Shania Twain Says ‘You Can Count On’ A Collaboration With Harry Styles

Shania Twain confirmed that a collaboration with Harry Styles is in the works.

In an interview with British daytime talk show “This Morning”, the singer revealed, “Definitely, we text each other off and on, about music and toying with the idea of doing something together. So I think we’ll hold each other to that. You can count on it. I’m going to hold him to it.”

RELATED: Shania Twain Is Down To Collaborate With Kane Brown: ‘Let’s Do This’

She even added that it would be a “dream collaboration.”

RELATED: Shania Twain Admits She Was ‘Always Very Shy’ About Her Body: ‘Just Take The Bra Off And Embrace Yourself’

The collaboration is a long time coming as the two are big fans of each other. Styles previously stated that Twain’s hit song “You’re Still The One” is one of his “favourite tracks of all time.”