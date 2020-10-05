Taraji P. Henson To Host New Mental Health Talk Show On Facebook Watch

Taraji P. Henson is here to bring everyone some peace of mind.

On Monday, Facebook Watch announced it has given the green light to a new talk show about mental health hosted by the “Empire” star.

The show, which currently has the working title “Peace of Mind with Taraji”, according to Deadline, will be co-hosted by Trace Jade Jenkins, executive director of the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation.

In the series, Henson and Jenkins will dive into issues of mental health, particularly those affecting the Black community, and will feature interviews with experts, celebrities, and everyday people.

The hosts will also show viewers how to show support and combat stigma surrounding the treatment of mental health issues.

“I’ve long been a mental health advocate for the Black community and created the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation in 2018 that has provided resources to thousands of people who are struggling,” Henson said. “I’m looking forward to bringing this new talk series to Facebook Watch, where I can continue to create conversation around an issue that is near and dear to my heart.”