Nicole Kidman Says She And Tom Cruise Were ‘Happily Married’ While Making ‘Eyes Wide Shut’

Nicole Kidman was “happily married” to Tom Cruise while filming Stanley Kubrick’s “Eyes Wide Shut” over a two-year period.
In a new interview with the New York Times, Kidman, 53, reflects on her marriage to Cruise, 58, during the filming of the 1999 psycho-sexual drama about a couple dealing with infidelity. Kidman and Cruise married in 1990 and divorced in 2001. When asked if the film brought up any “negative feelings” about Cruise as the two became immersed in their roles as the unhappy couple, Kidman understands why people would make that connection.
“That fits the narrative that people came up with, but I definitely didn’t see it like that,” Kidman explains, opening up about her former marriage in a rare moment. “We were happily married through that.”
She adds, “I don’t know what else to say. Maybe I don’t have the ability to look back and dissect it. Or I’m not willing to.”
“We would go go-kart racing after those scenes. We’d rent out a place and go racing at three in the morning,” she says, reminiscing about living in the trailer on the film’s set with their two children, Connor and Isabella, and frequent dinner guest Kubrick.
The legendary director of “The Shining” died at age 70 shortly after filming was completed.
“We loved working with him. We shot that for two years,” she explains. “We had two kids and were living in a trailer on the lot primarily, making spaghetti because Stanley liked to eat with us sometimes. We were working with the greatest filmmaker and learning about our lives and enjoying our lives on set.”