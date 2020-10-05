Nicole Kidman Says She And Tom Cruise Were ‘Happily Married’ While Making ‘Eyes Wide Shut’

Nicole Kidman was “happily married” to Tom Cruise while filming Stanley Kubrick’s “Eyes Wide Shut” over a two-year period.

In a new interview with the New York Times, Kidman, 53, reflects on her marriage to Cruise, 58, during the filming of the 1999 psycho-sexual drama about a couple dealing with infidelity. Kidman and Cruise married in 1990 and divorced in 2001. When asked if the film brought up any “negative feelings” about Cruise as the two became immersed in their roles as the unhappy couple, Kidman understands why people would make that connection.

“That fits the narrative that people came up with, but I definitely didn’t see it like that,” Kidman explains, opening up about her former marriage in a rare moment. “We were happily married through that.”

She adds, “I don’t know what else to say. Maybe I don’t have the ability to look back and dissect it. Or I’m not willing to.”