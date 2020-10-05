Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon To Resume Season Two Production Of ‘The Morning Show’ This Month

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston are heading back to “The Morning Show”.

According to Deadline, the hit Apple TV+ series will begin filming season two on Oct. 19 amid the coronavirus pandemic. The outlet says the date is “tentative and subject to change” in case an outbreak happens within the cast and crew.

Witherspoon and Aniston are already confirmed to reprise their roles as Bradley Jackson and Alex Levy, respectively. Steve Carell, who starred as Mitch Kessler, has yet to be confirmed – but Apple was very clear with its plans to pursue a new deal with the actor.

Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Bel Powley, Karen Pittman and Desean Terry will also return to the series.

Production for season two was shutdown back in March, with the rapid widespread of the coronavirus, just shy of finishing the first two episodes.

Duplass revealed season two will address the pandemic in a big way. Telling Deadline, “I know that they’re… rewriting, which is crazy because that’s what happened in the first season… They had a whole set of scripts [then] and they rewrote everything to include the #MeToo movement, and now we’ve got other, larger, global phenomenon to deal with. I don’t know what they’re doing, but I know they’re rewriting.”

Season one of “The Morning Show” is currently streaming on Apple TV+.