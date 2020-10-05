AnnaSophia Robb Faces A Horrifying Pregnancy In New Series ‘The Expecting’

On Monday, Quibi debuted the trailer for the new short form series “The Expecting”, starring AnnaSophia Robb.

In the series, Robb plays a woman who wakes up in a forest with scars all over her body and discovers she is pregnant. But as the pregnancy goes on, strange occurrences amp up the fear factor.

“Yes, yes, no one will ever want to get pregnant again!” Canadian director Mary Harron told Entertainment Weekly. “‘The Expecting’ is about a young girl who’s working as a waitress, she wants to be an artist but she has no money, and she’s living at a her grandmother’s old house. She’s having an on-off thing with the the guy she works with and she wakes up in the woods, and knows that something weird has happened, and then very strange things start happening to her body.”

The series also stars Rory Culkin and Mira Sorvino.

“I can’t say too much about her character but it was so great that she signed on to do this,” Harron said of Sorvino. “She’d had difficult pregnancies herself and felt very interested in the whole experience of a young woman being pregnant. I think all the women involved in it felt very engaged in that — we were doing something that was a fun horror movie, but also was something that connected to our lives.”

“The Expecting” launches Monday on Quibi, with new episodes every weekday until Oct. 15.