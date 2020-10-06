Jane Fonda, Billy Porter Attend Virtual Premiere Of Nat Geo’s ‘The Last Ice’

National Geographic’s latest documentary, “The Last Ice” premiered this week with many A-listers in attendance.

Jane Fonda, Sasha Baron Cohen, Billy Porter, Kumail Nanjiani and more joined filmmaker Scott Ressler, Nat Geo’s Explorer-In-Residence Dr. Enric Sala and film subject Maatalii Okalik to take in the virtual screening of the film on protecting the Arctic.

“The Last Ice” is a documentary that “chronicles Inuit communities fighting to keep their culture alive by protecting the rapidly melting Arctic that has been their home for centuries.”

“There is something that everybody can do every day that not only helps the Arctic but the rest of the planet and also our health which is a plant-based diet. Eating more plants and less livestock because livestock takes so much land and so much of the Agricultural production and so much freshwater,” Dr. Sala said during a panel discussion following the premiere. “If we didn’t raise all this livestock we would be able to give more land to nature which would give us many more benefits and also would help reduce climate change.”

“The Last Ice” premieres on Nat Geo Wild on Oct. 12.