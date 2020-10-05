Bruce Springsteen Documentary ‘Letter To You’ Sheds Light On The Iconic Musician’s Process

Get ready for a unique look at The Boss’ creative process.

On Friday, Oct. 23, Apple TV+ will debut the new documentary “Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You”.

The film will give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the how the iconic musician recorded his latest album with the E Street Band, Letter to You.

Apple TV+

Directed by frequent collaborator Thom Zimny, the film will feature footage from inside the studio, as well as archival footage and full performances of songs from the new record.

The Letter to You album, which debuts the same day as the film, is Springsteen’s first live record together with the E Street Band since 1984’s Born in the U.S.A..