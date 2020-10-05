Sabrina Carpenter To Star In New ‘Alice In Wonderland’ Musical At Netflix

Alice is going through the looking glass once again.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Work It” star Sabrina Carpenter is set to produce and star in a “reimagining” of “Alice in Wonderland” for Netflix.

The movie will be a musical set in the present day, involving a music festival called Wonderland as the backdrop.

Carpenter previously worked with Netflix on the film “Tall Girl”, and made her Broadway debut in the musical adaptation of “Mean Girls”.