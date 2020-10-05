Mariah Carey Admits She’s ‘High Maintenance’: ‘The Cat’s Out Of The Bag’

Mariah Carey is embracing being “high maintenance.”

The iconic singer, 50, confirmed the long-rumoured claims that she’s high maintenance in a playful tweet on Monday.

It all started when journalist Hadley Freeman shared her favourite excerpt from her interview with Carey for The Guardian to social media.

“I have been interviewing celebrities for over 20 years and, without a doubt, this is the greatest answer I have ever got to a question,” Freeman prefaced the blurb from her interview with the songstress, who was promoting her new book The Meaning Of Mariah Carey. “I asked: ‘Do you think you’re high-maintenance, Mariah, and, if so, is it because you came from nothing?’”

“You know what? I don’t give a s**t. I f**king am high-maintenance because I deserve to be at this point,” Carey told Freeman. “That may sound arrogant, but I hope you frame it within the context of coming from nothing. If I can’t be high-maintenance after working my a** off my entire life, oh I’m sorry – I didn’t realize we all had to be low-maintenance. Hell, no! I was always high-maintenance, it’s just I didn’t have anyone to do the maintenance when I was growing up!”

I have been interviewing celebrities for over 20yrs and, without a doubt, this is the greatest answer I have ever got to a question. I asked: “Do you think you’re high-maintenance, Mariah, and, if so, is it because you came from nothing?” pic.twitter.com/GcQiupemdE — Hadley Freeman (@HadleyFreeman) October 5, 2020

After noticing the viral tweet, Carey replied saying, “Well, the cat’s out of the bag!” She added, along with a gif of herself shrugging, “Now you all know I’m high maintenance. Oh well.”

Well, the cat's out of the bag! 😱 Now you all know I'm high maintenance. Oh well. https://t.co/mv1v0jELJI pic.twitter.com/L3GS5NCJV8 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 5, 2020

The book The Meaning Of Mariah Carey is out now.