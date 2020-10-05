Jane Fonda Leads Virtual Celebrity ‘Exercise That Vote’ Workout

Jane Fonda hosts a star-studded “Ballot Blaster” Zoom workout video.

“Hello, class! We’re bringing back the movement. We need you to be in shape for the upcoming race. I need you to be strong,” Fonda says as the video opens with upbeat music.

“Exercise That Vote” encourages Americans to go out and vote in the upcoming presidential election. The video was produced in partnership with ExerciseThatVote.org.

Kerry Washington, Shaquille O’Neal, Amy Schumer, Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Benson were among the workout participants.