Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth Address Jessica Alba’s ‘90210’ No Eye Contact Claims

Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth admit they were “horrified” to hear about Jessica Alba’s experience on the set of “Beverly Hills, 90210”.

The former co-stars joined together for an all-new podcast, “9021OMG”, during which they addressed Alba’s comments.

According to Alba, who opened up about her time guest-starring on the hit ’90s series on the latest episode of “Hot Ones”, “I couldn’t even make eye contact with any of the cast members, which was really strange when you’re, like, trying to do a scene with them… It was like, ‘You’re not allowed to make eye contact with any one of the cast members or you’ll be thrown off the set.’”

“I had all the scenes with her,” Garth said. “If anybody didn’t want to have their eyes looked into, it would’ve been me, but I don’t remember ‘cause I have the world’s worst memory.”

But Spelling wondered if the producers passed around a “cool memo” without the cast knowing. “Imagine we just thought guest stars didn’t like us? ‘They never looked at us! We don’t know why. We were so nice,’” she said.

And to Spelling and Garth, Alba was a delight on set.

“From the vague memories I have of working with her, I only remember her being super talented. She was very young, and she was really sweet,” Garth said. “It does not surprise me that she’s gone on to be so successful.”

Spelling added, “I was a little horrified when I saw that clip… because her baby wipes are my favourite… Like, I wipe my child’s a** with her baby wipes every single day. I’m so upset right now.”

“9021OMG” debuts Nov. 9.