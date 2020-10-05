Christine Quinn Says She’s Ready To Move On From ‘Selling Sunset’ After Season Four

Christine Quinn says she’s almost ready to say goodbye to “Selling Sunset”.

The reality star, of the hit Netflix series, chatted with WSJ. Magazine about her future, life in quarantine and being famous.

For Quinn, she always knew she’d be famous, somehow.

“I’m not going to lie. Yeah, I did,” she admitted. “I feel like that’s an important thing, to say it. It was something that I always believed in and always thought and always knew. I didn’t know exactly what I wanted to do, but I just knew that I wanted to entertain people and make them laugh.”

RELATED: ‘Selling Sunset”s Christine Quinn Covers Maxim Australia

And Quinn found fame on “Selling Sunset”, the series about real-estate agents in Hollywood. But Quinn said she might be done with the show after four seasons.

“We don’t have any official news yet. But it would be great to film the next season and then do my own thing because I feel like I have a lot to share with the world outside of real estate and fighting with b**ches,” she explained. “Although don’t get me wrong, I love it and I’m great at it.”

Meanwhile, Quinn is enjoying her time at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: ‘Selling Sunset’ Star Amanza Smith Talks Chrishell Stause & Justin Hartley’s Split, Reveals Why She’s ‘Disappointed’ With Christine Quinn

“I’ve always loved cooking but I really got into it in quarantine and I started making homemade pastas and breads and crazy things I never had the time to do before,” she said. “Winding down at night is cooking and making teas. I started making my own teas and flying flowers in and seeds in. I’m like Martha Stewart on acid. Sometimes, I don’t know where these ideas come from.”

Season three of “Selling Sunset” is currently streaming on Netflix.