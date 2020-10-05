Justin And Hailey Bieber Get Into Bed Together For Intimate Vogue Cover Shoot

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey have let the cameras into their bedroom for a steamy photoshoot with Vogue Italia.

Supermodel Hailey wraps her leg around her shirtless husband in the magazine’s October issue cover, which is a special tribute to renowned fashion photographer Helmut Newton.

Newton was famously devoted to his wife June Newton, with their relationship influencing much of his work.

“To honour their partnership we asked @HaileyBieber and @JustinBieber, one of today’s most iconic celebrity couples, to be the protagonists of our cover story,” explains the outlet.

The cover sees Hailey wearing a navy satin gown teamed with sheer tights and towering black heels. Meanwhile, “Yummy” singer Justin ditches his shirt, showing off his inked torso in just a black pair of pants.

The Canadian music star took to Instagram on Wednesday, Sept. 30 to share a sweet throwback photo celebrating his and Hailey’s wedding anniversary.

“Hailey Bieber. I am so lucky to be YOUR husband!” he wrote in the caption.

“You teach me so much everyday and make me such a better man! I am committed for the rest of our lives to empower you to be the woman God has called you to be!” he added.

Interestingly enough, the Biebers actually celebrate two wedding anniversaries.

The couple was first married in 2018 at the New York City courthouse. Just over a year later, on Sept. 30, 2019, they did it again, but this time with a huge celebration that reportedly cost $500,000.