Chris Evans, Sarah Silverman And More React After Trump's 'Don't Be Afraid Of COVID' Tweet

By Sarah Curran.

Donald Trump. Photo: Yuri Gripas/ABACAPRESS.COM/CP Images
Donald Trump has left many people feeling infuriated after his claims that COVID-19 is nothing to worry about.

On Monday, the U.S. President, who recently tested positive for the virus, sent out a Tweet announcing that he would soon be leaving the Walter Reed Medical Center following treatment.

He wrote, “I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

Stars of music, TV and film were among the people who hit back at Trump’s claims about the virus, which has claimed over 210K lives in the U.S. alone.

“Captain America” star Chris Evans took to Twitter to voice his anger.

“Don’t be afraid of Covid?! You’ve been under round-the-clock care by the best doctors using the best drugs. Do you really think everyone has access to that?! Sadly, I’m sure you’re aware of that disparity, you just don’t care,” he wrote.

“This is Us” actress Mandy Moore also shared a tweet encouraging Americans to “vote him out” in the upcoming election.

Comedian Sarah Silverman was among the other celebrities who reacted online on Monday:

