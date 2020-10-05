Chris Evans, Sarah Silverman And More React After Trump’s ‘Don’t Be Afraid Of COVID’ Tweet

Donald Trump has left many people feeling infuriated after his claims that COVID-19 is nothing to worry about.

RELATED: Alec Baldwin Addresses Backlash To His ‘SNL’ Trump Portrayal While He Recovers From COVID-19

On Monday, the U.S. President, who recently tested positive for the virus, sent out a Tweet announcing that he would soon be leaving the Walter Reed Medical Center following treatment.

I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

He wrote, “I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

Stars of music, TV and film were among the people who hit back at Trump’s claims about the virus, which has claimed over 210K lives in the U.S. alone.

“Captain America” star Chris Evans took to Twitter to voice his anger.

“Don’t be afraid of Covid?! You’ve been under round-the-clock care by the best doctors using the best drugs. Do you really think everyone has access to that?! Sadly, I’m sure you’re aware of that disparity, you just don’t care,” he wrote.

Don’t be afraid of Covid?! You’ve been under round-the-clock care by the best doctors using the best drugs. Do you really think everyone has access to that?! Sadly, I’m sure you’re aware of that disparity, you just don’t care This is reckless to a shocking degree, even for you https://t.co/H8CGlD9DcZ — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 5, 2020

“This is Us” actress Mandy Moore also shared a tweet encouraging Americans to “vote him out” in the upcoming election.

Don’t be afraid of covid? Tell that to the 210,000 families who have lost loved ones. To the Black, Brown and Indigenous folks disproportionately affected. With tens of millions of jobs lost and the economy tanked. Many of us isolated for months. You’re the cruelest. #votehimout https://t.co/QhM47Pa3lx — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) October 5, 2020

RELATED: Kanye West Offers Prayers For President Trump, Addresses ‘Crying Need For Civility Across The Board’

Comedian Sarah Silverman was among the other celebrities who reacted online on Monday:

You got care and meds no one else has access to. You are a disease spreading cunt with no regard for American lives at home or abroad. God sees you. https://t.co/1SyuAYTCF4 — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) October 5, 2020

I like presidents who learn from their experience and don't give the American public dangerous advice. https://t.co/v4tyyn6f0K — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) October 5, 2020

Everyday I think, “wow I couldn’t hate this person more. Like, this is it, this is the MAX level of hate I have for a human” and then just like magic, he is able to one up himself! Well done sir! 👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/NuDFpeLtsI — Chloe Bennet (@chloebennet) October 5, 2020

Don’t be afraid of the thing I’ve mismanaged that’s killed over 200,000 Americans. Be afraid of Muslims and Mexicans and Caravans and Black People and other boogeymen I create! https://t.co/wNx1ESdgke — MazJobrani (@MazJobrani) October 5, 2020

Are u Fn kidding me? “Don’t be afraid of Covid”???? Sir, sit down. You have never been fit to serve and are far beyond repair at this point. Forget the 25th. This administration has been a complete asterisk. Just VOTE on Nov 3!! https://t.co/83SFnEhSwJ — Skylar Astin (@SkylarAstin) October 5, 2020

RELATED: Celebs React To Donald Trump’s Latest Health Update

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.