Eva Longoria Recalls The Lengthy Audition Process For ‘Overboard’ Despite Her Husband Producing The Film

Eva Longoria had to “fight” for a part in “Overboard”.

Longoria really wanted to work with her friend Anna Faris on the 2018 comedy and she did whatever it took.

“I had to fight for this role,” Eva explained on the podcast “Anna Faris Is Unqualified“.

“I had to meet with [writers and directors] like 5,000 times and I was like, ‘I have to be in a movie with Anna Faris. You don’t understand. This is like a dream of mine and you’re blocking me from my dreams,'” she continued.

Longoria then discovered that her husband José Bastón’s company was the financier.

“I go, ‘Why the f**k am I auditioning? Hello. Just give me the part,'” the “Desperate Housewives” alum joked.

Yet, one week later she was cast as Theresa.

“I don’t know if I got it or my husband got it for me and my husband goes, ‘Oh I never called anybody,'” Longoria added.

Not only was Longoria excited to work with Faris, but she was also keen on acting with Eugenio Derbez: “He’s an amazing human being and then the property. One of my favourite jobs I’ve ever done.”