Kim Kardashian Reveals Real Reason Why ‘KUWTK’ Is Ending

Kim Kardashian has admitted that her family’s increasingly busy lives and their growing number of children were factors in their decision to end “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”.

The TV star is speaking out about why the Kardashian-Jenner clan felt the need to “regroup” after filming 20 seasons of the long-running show.

Kardashian told Grazia magazine, “This was a dream of all of ours. We never imagined we would get onto season two. Now we’re on 20.”

She continued, “Sometimes we just need a break. It’s really simple. We just need a minute to regroup. You know, we haven’t had a break for fourteen years. We’ve gone in filming a season, then a spin off and I think there’s no other way to say it other than, we just live such big lives. And we have kids now. And they need us. There’s so much going on that, even just for a minute we need a break.”

The series will air its last season in 2021.

Elsewhere, Kardashian also discussed what it was like taking care of her husband, Kanye West, while he was recovering from coronavirus.

“Kanye had it way at the beginning, when nobody really knew what was going on,” she shared. “It was so scary and unknown. I had my four babies and no-one else in the house to help.”

Kardashian added: “I had to go and change his sheets and help him get out of bed when he wasn’t feeling good. It was a challenge because it was so unknown.”

The mom of four also admitted that she changed her ill husband’s sheets using “gloves and a face shield.”