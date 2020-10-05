Novak Djokovic Accidentally Hits Another Line Judge With Tennis Ball

Novak Djokovic is back in the headlines for hitting another line judge with a tennis ball.

One month ago, Djokovic was disqualified from the U.S Open after accidentally hitting a line judge in the throat with a tennis ball.

Now at the French Open, he has done it again, but this time in the face.

The incident happened during the fourth round match on day nine against Karen Khachanov. Thankfully, the judge was not injured and Djokovic was not disqualified this time because the ball was in play.

The reason he was disqualified during the U.S. Open is that the ball wasn’t in play and he had hit it to the side in frustration, which is when the mistake happened.

