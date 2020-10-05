Miley Cyrus To Star In New ‘MTV Unplugged’ Backyard Session

Miley Cyrus is bringing fans a special concert live from her very own backyard.

The “Wrecking Ball” singer is set to star in a new episode of “MTV Unplugged” airing Friday, Oct. 16.

Cyrus will perform a mix up of her own songs and covers from her home in Los Angeles.

Tracks on the setlist include Britney Spears’ “Gimme More”, as well as Cyrus’ newest single, “Midnight Sky”.

The pop star previously appeared in “Miley Cyrus: MTV Unplugged” back in in 2014, alongside Madonna.

“MTV Unplugged Presents Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions” premieres Friday, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

The announcement comes after Cyrus recently revealed that collabs with Dua Lipa and Billy Idol will feature on her new album.