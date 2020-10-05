Will Smith And Family Honoured With Robin Williams Legacy Of Laughter Award

The family of late comedian Robin Williams has given a special surprise “from one genie family to another.”

RELATED: Will Smith, Kevin Hart To Star In ‘Planes, Trains And Automobiles’ Remake

Williams’ three children, Zelda, Cody and Zachary, have chosen the Smith family to be the recipients of this year’s Legacy of Laughter Award in honour of their dad.

In a video announcing the news, Zachary explained, “This year we wanted to honour the entire Smith family as individuals and as a whole for their long-standing and continued contributions to the world. You’ve held groundbreaking discussions on topics like family, career and mental health in a world that often expects silence from its most visible citizens”.

RELATED: Will Smith Urges Fans To Follow Social Distancing Rules As Cinemas Open In China

He added, “From one genie family to another, thanks for sharing your phenomenal cosmic powers with the world.”

Will and wife Jada were joined by their children Trey and Willow to accept the award. The couple’s other son Jaden joined in through FaceTime as he was awaiting results of a COVID-19 test.

Will said, “It’s one of the great joys for us as a family (and a FaceTime) to accept the Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter Award for using laughter as a force for good as a family.”

RELATED: Will Smith Brings Fans On A Virtual Tour Of The ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Mansion

The Legacy of Laughter Award is part of Glenn Close’s non-profit, Bring Change to Mind (BC2M), which aims to end the stigma around people with mental health issues.