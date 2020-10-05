Joey Chestnut Eats 12 Pound Walking Taco In 38 Minutes

American competitive eater Joey Chestnut celebrated National Taco Day like no other.

Chestnut devoured a 12-pound walking taco in 38 minutes.

The walking taco, which is just a bunch of taco ingredients in a chip bag, included 2 pounds of chips, 3 pounds of ground beef, over 2 pounds of cheese, around 1 pound of salsa, 6 avocados, onions, sour cream and his signature green hatch and jalapeno sauce.

Chestnut said that he took “matters into [his] own hands” when the taco-eating challenge on National Taco Day got cancelled. Instead, he held his own event.

“When I was in middle school I’d go to the 7-Eleven and get a bag of Doritos. I’d go to the free chilli and nacho cheese at 7-Eleven and I’d use that. The guy would eyeball me when I was taking the chilli and cheese but the sign said it was free,” he said.

He ended the “concoction” with a “beer, belly rub and nap.”

