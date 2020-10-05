Kanye West Has Disclosed His Finances As Part Of His Presidential Bid

Kanye West has now reported that he is actually worth “hundreds of millions of dollars.”

The report came when West disclosed his finances as part of his 2020 presidential bid.

Three of West’s companies, Yeezy LLC, Yeezy Apparel LLC, and Yeezy Footwear LLC, are worth $50 million and his partnerships with Adidas and Nike are reportedly worth somewhere between $30 to $75 million, according to Business Insider.

On top of all of that, he is around $100 million in debt, mostly from mortgages.

West announced his intentions to run in July as an independent, but has missed most of the ballots in each of the states.

His self-funded campaign has also been pricey as the rapper has reportedly put in $6.7 million.

Business Insider also pointed out an “obscure provision in federal law” where West did not disclose Kim Kardashian’s finances. Typically, political candidates include this. The exemption can be used in the case of divorce, separation and “unusual circumstances.”

Earlier this year, Forbes named him as a billionaire, but West was unhappy because they put his net worth at $1.26 billion where he said it was closer to $3.3 billion.