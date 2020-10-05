Anne Heche Says Stigma Attached To Relationship With Ellen DeGeneres Stopped Her Working For 10 Years

Anne Heche is reflecting on the way that the film industry treated her because of her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres.

“Dancing with the Stars” contestant Heche dated the “Ellen” host from 1997 until 2000.

“In 1997, I met Ellen DeGeneres at the Vanity Fair party and that was the night that changed my life forever,” Heche recalled in a video from this week’s “DWTS” that was provided to People.

Speaking out about the stigma she experienced because of the romance, Heche continued, “My movie premiere for ‘Volcano’, I had told them that I was taking Ellen as my date and I was told if I took Ellen I would lose my Fox contract. At that moment, she took my hand and said, ‘Do what they say’ and I said, ‘No thanks.’ I took Ellen to the premiere and I was ushered out before the movie even ended and was told I was not allowed to go to my own after party for fear that they would get pictures of me with a woman.”

Revealing that she even lost a movie deal, Heche added, “She was warning me, ‘This is going to happen.’ I was in a relationship with Ellen DeGeneres for three-and-a-half years and the stigma attached to that relationship was so bad that I was fired from my multi-million dollar picture deal and I did not work in a studio picture for 10 years.”

