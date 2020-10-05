New ‘American Idol’ Season Will Return To ‘Scale Viewers Remember’

“American Idol” is heading back into production on a full-scale for the new season.

According to Deadline, filming for the newest season of the show began on Monday, Oct. 5.

Instead of being filmed across the U.S., the judge’s audition episodes of the series will now be filmed at a number of locations across California.

Judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry will be positioned at separate tables in order to promote social distancing.

Rigorous health and safety protocols have also been put in place to ensure the safety of the show’s cast, crew and contestants.

Testing will take place in accordance with industry guidelines and cast and crew will also be required to wear masks when not on camera.

According to the publication, show execs are “keen to ensure that this season of ‘American Idol’ returns to the scale that viewers remember.”

