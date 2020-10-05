‘Blackpink: Light Up The Sky’ Reveals ‘Relatable, Unfiltered Sides’ Of The Popular Group

Blackpink in your area. The official trailer for Blackpink’s Netflix documentary will have you counting down the days until the release.

“Light Up The Sky” follows Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa on their rise to fame with never-seen-before clips and interviews.

The official synopsis reads in part, “As Blackpink continues reaching new heights in their career — from headlining sold-out world tours to becoming the first female Korean group to perform at Coachella — each member reflects on the ups and downs of fame and the long, often challenging journey that brought them to worldwide success. ‘Blackpink: Light Up The Sky’ reveals the relatable, unfiltered sides of the foursome, who continue to be a leading force in expanding K-pop’s popularity, proving that music knows no borders or language barriers.”

The documentary comes on the heels of the group’s The Album.

“Blackpink: Light Up The Sky” will be released on Netflix on Oct. 14.