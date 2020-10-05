Chance The Rapper Reveals The Reason Why He Passed On Starring In A McDonald’s Super Bowl Commercial

Chance The Rapper is speaking out about his decision to turn down an offer to star in a McDonald’s Super Bowl ad.

RELATED: Justin Bieber Hints That New Single ‘Holy’ Will Feature Chance The Rapper

The rapper discussed the incident while responding to a tweet from designer JoeFreshGoods about J Balvin’s new McDonald’s deal.

Chance detailed how he was supposed to star in a Super Bowl commercial for fast food chain but ultimately turned the offer down because “they played wit the money”.

I was supposed to do a superbowl commercial with them. They played wit the money and when I said no, they hired a fake me. 😒😒 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) October 5, 2020

He continued, “When I said no, they hired a fake me.”

RELATED: Justin Bieber & Chance The Rapper Livestream With Fans Before Release Of New Single ‘Holy’

Fans have speculated that Chance was referring to the 2017 McDonald’s Super Bowl ad in which a rapper rhymes about a Big Mac.

Chance co-starred alongside the Backstreet Boys in a Super Bowl commercial for Doritos in 2019.

ET has reached out to McDonald’s for comment.

RELATED: Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper Team Up To Give Away $250K To Fans ‘Affected By These Hard Times’