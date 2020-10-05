Kaitlyn Bristowe Dedicates Romantic ‘DWTS’ Waltz To Boyfriend Jason Tartick

Kaitlyn Bristowe dedicated her performance on Monday night’s “Dancing With the Stars” to her boyfriend, Jason Tartick. The former Bachelorette teased on social media that she’d be dancing to “our song,” Luke Combs’ “Beautiful Crazy.”

“Jason and I have been together for a year and a half, and this song means so much to me,” Bristowe said in a pre-taped package that aired before the dance. “It reminds me of Jason and the way he feels about me.”

Tartick also made an appearance in the package, recalling how he knew Bristowe was the one shortly after meeting her. “Kaitlyn is fun, she’s electric, she’s caring,” he shared.

“I will 100% be thinking of Jason when I do this dance,” Bristowe gushed. “Jason, this one is for you.”

Bristowe’s Viennese Waltz with partner Artem Chigvintsev earned praise from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli.

“That was so beautifully danced,” Hough said. “Stunning.”

“I can’t wait to see you do something different,” Tonioli added. “If you’re as good in Latin as you are in ballroom, oh my god!”

“We all love love. And love is so special,” Inaba raved. “It’s like the mysterious ingredient that makes everything just magical. And tonight, you brought that.”

The pair received a score of 25/30 for their performance, earning the first 9 of the season.

The “Off the Vine” podcast host gushed over Tartick’s support on Instagram ahead of Monday’s show.

“Cheers to you Mr Jason Tartick. Tonight my dance is for you. My rock, my lobster, my rock lobster. You are such a joy to be around. You’re always lifting me up instead of holding me down, stealing my heart instead of stealing my crown. Ok those are kacey Muscraves lyrics but I meant it. You are always there to build me up and champion my dreams. Tonight my dance is for you. I love you ❤️,” she wrote. “make sure to tune into @offthevinepodcast tomorrow to hear Jason and I talk about my dancing journey thus far!!! #Dwts #WillYouAcceptThisDance #Bachelor #Bachelorette TEXT KAITLYN TO 21523 TO VOTE AND KEEP ME DANCING 💃 VOTING OPENS WHEN SHOW STARTS SO SET THE OL ALARM FPR 5 PT 8ET.”

Bristowe and Tartick started dating in January 2019, after previously connecting on a podcast. The pair’s relationship moved fast, with the pair moving in together about six months later. They’re now proud dog parents to two golden retrievers — and have already had conversations about kids and marriage.

Tartick told ET in June that Bachelor producers asked if he wanted to propose to Bristowe for her episode of “The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!” but he turned down the opportunity. Bristowe said she wanted a “private” engagement.

In an interview with ET before the “DWTS” premiere, Bristowe credited Tartick for keeping her grounded.

“Jason’s the kind of guy that everything kind of bounces off of him. He doesn’t understand like, feeling your feelings, so [when I’m crying], he’s looking at me like, ‘What, are you nuts? Like, you’re literally on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ and you’ve worked so hard and you’ve got all this stuff going on,'” she said. “I was like, ‘Oh, reality check. I like that.'”

“Dancing With the Stars” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

