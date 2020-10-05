Shawn Mendes Reveals Why He ‘Never’ Performs Privately For Girlfriend Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes has revealed whats “Holdin’ Him Back” from singing privately for his girlfriend, Camila Cabello.

RELATED: Shawn Mendes Releases New Single ‘Wonder’

The Canadian hitmaker discussed the reason why he “never” performs in front of Cabello during an interview with “The Kyle and Jackie O Show”.

“You definitely don’t just sing to your girlfriend, especially when your girlfriend is also a singer,” explained the love-struck star.

Mendes, 22, and Cabello, 23, have been dating for over a year now. The pair first became romantically linked after collaborating together on the chart-topping song “Señorita”.

RELATED: Shawn Mendes Announces Studio Album ‘Wonder’ And Music Video Release Date

Mendes also talked about how he has been house sitting for Cabello in Los Angeles while she’s been in London working on her upcoming new Cinderella movie.

He continued, “I don’t have a house in L.A.; I live in Canada so I am house watching.”

Revealing that she’d be returning to California “tomorrow”, Mendes added, “I haven’t seen her for a month and a half so I’m pretty excited.”

RELATED: Shawn Mendes Says Girlfriend Camila Cabello Was Biggest ‘Champion’ Of ‘Wonder’