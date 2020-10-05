Carrie Underwood Is Struggling To Find The Halloween Costume That Her Son Wants

The country music superstar is finding it difficult to get her hands on the outfit that her son Isaiah Michael wants to wear on Oct. 31.

Speaking on Radio.com’s “ Katie & Company” , underwood revealed that her 5-year-old has his heart set on dressing up as Oogie Boogie from Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas”.

The “Before He Cheats” singer explained that she’s “having some trouble finding that costume, only because it’s for adults.”

She continued, “Lord help us if I have to make Ooogie Boogie. So, we’re gonna see. Maybe I’ll get a potato-sack-type of situation — a burlap sack. Maybe I can make one out of that, I’m not sure. Wish me luck!”

Discussing her family’s plans for the spooky occasion, she added, “I don’t know what we’re going to be for Halloween. We’ve done the pumpkin carving thing… so we’ve got some decorations.”

Last year, Isaiah dressed as The Grinch while baby Jacob was The Grinch’s dog Max.

Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher dressed as “Buck Daniels” and the music star wore a pink Care Bear onesie.

