Daniel Craig On ‘No Time To Die’ COVID Delay: ‘This Isn’t The Right Time’

James Bond will return… when the moment is right.

On Monday night, Daniel Craig appeared on “The Tonight Show” to talk with Jimmy Fallon about the next Bond movie, “No Time to Die”, which will take us longer to see than expected.

Last week, news broke that No Time to Die”, is being delayed once more, pushed from a November 2020 release to April 2, 2021, a full year after it was first scheduled to hit theatres, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Describing the situation as “bigger than all of us,” Craig explained the thinking behind the second big delay to Fallon.

“We just want people to go and see this movie in the right way, the safe way,” he said. “You know, cinemas all around the world are closed at the moment and we want to release the movie at the same time all around the world, this isn’t the right time.”

He also added that the new release date could shift again, depending on the situation in the spring.

“Fingers crossed April 2 is going to be our date,” Craig said

Also on the show, Craig revealed that he had never had a martini before he got the Bond role.

The actor recalls learning he got the part, and then going out to a store to purchase a bottle of vodka, vermouth, a shaker and a martini glass.

“I’d never drunk a martini before,” he explained. “I will never forget any of that time. It was the most exciting, traumatic time of my life.”

Craig added of the new film, his fifth and final outing as Bond, “I’m so glad I came back and did this last one. We had lots of loose threads that we hadn’t tied up. The story just didn’t feel complete.”

Talking about the longer time it took to get “No Time to Die” off the ground after “Spectre”, Craig said, “I needed a break, I’ll freely admit it, I just needed to get my head away from it for a while. Once I had, and we started talking about storylines and things we could do and where we could take it, I was like, “I’m in, let’s do one more and try to the finish the story.”