A Team Of Women Spies Come Together In ‘The 355’ Trailer

There’s never been a spy movie quite like this.

On Tuesday, the first trailer dropped for “The 355”, the new women-led action-thriller starring Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Penelope Cruz, and Diane Kruger.

The movie follows a team of spies from countries around the world as they join forces to take down master hackers threatening global destruction.

Codenamed the “355” in reference to the first woman spy in the American Revolution, the team fight their way through chases, gunfights, and more.

Chastain also appeared Monday on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” to promote the new film and revealed its inspiration came from learning about the history of female spies.

“I had seen so many movies with ensembles of male actors that were great films, and great actors, but I was wondering, Why don’t we have movies with women?” she said. “I know that in real life, women are at the forefront of espionage.”

Directed by Simon Kinberg, the film also stars Sebastian Stan and Edgar Ramírez.

“The 355” is scheduled for release January 15, 2021.