Edmonton Oilers Say Team Captain Connor McDavid Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) takes part in practice for the upcoming return of NHL hockey in Edmonton, on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the team tweeted Monday night.

The Oilers tweeted that the 23-year-old hockey superstar tested positive earlier in the day.

“Since that time, he has been in voluntary self-quarantine at his home,” the tweet says. “He will continue to be monitored and will follow all associated health protocols.

“He is feeling well and experiencing mild symptoms.”

McDavid and the Oilers played in the NHL’s qualifying round at its bubble in Edmonton earlier this year. The league’s bubble concept proved effective in resuming the 2019-20 NHL season while managing to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus.

After the Stanley Cup was awarded, the NHL reported that in its ninth week of return to play, no positive COVID-19 tests were reported.