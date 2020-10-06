Rod Stewart Says Elton John Had No Interest In Putting Aside Their Feud

Rod Stewart and Elton John are still at odds.

The music icons had a falling out last year after Stewart criticized John’s length farewell tour and called the “Rocketman” biopic “not very flattering.”

Appearing on Chris Evans’ podcast “How to Wow”, Stewart gave an update on the feud, claiming that he reached out to John to clear the air but was ignored.

“We don’t talk to each other anymore. Big falling out,” Stewart said. “Last time I emailed him I said, ‘I’ve got this football pitch, would you like the boys to come up?’ You know, ’cause they both love football.”

He said that the invite included John’s sons Zachary and Elijah, but the “Tiny Dancer” singer never responded.

Stewart did elaborate on his negative response to “Rocketman”, telling Evans, “It was okay, I just wished it hadn’t been a musical. I mean, the dancing outside the council house made it a bit ‘Mamma Mia’.”