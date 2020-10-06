Paul Rudd Responds To Robert Downey Jr’s Fantasy Football Taunt With A Black Sabbath Parody

Paul Rudd has thrown down the gauntlet in the latest Trash Talk video.

Rudd and Robert Downey Jr’s teams are squaring off in the Fanduel AGBO Superhero Fantasy Football League. The “Ant-Man” actor taunted his fellow “Avengers: Endgame” star by making a hilarious parody of the Black Sabbath music video for “Iron Man”.

The video is an almost accurate recreation of the original video down to the costumes — with all members played by Rudd, of course.

The ’70s-style graphics are replaced by various shocked images of Downey as Rudd sings the parodied lyrics: “Will he miss the mark? It’s endgame for Tony Stark.”

The video comes as Downey posted his own “Trash Talk” video to Instagram. The video features various graphics of Rudd crying or alternatively wearing a diaper.

Downey writes: “Time to get week 4 of the @agboleague #fantasy #football charity league started … What better way than to rub my pal #PaulRudd ‘s nose in it, and all in the name of #charity ( @officialfootprintcoalition ) #thanx @fanduel for the hefty prize pool…”

The league, conceived by Marvel directors Joe and Anthony Russo, has actors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe competing for a $1.25-million donation to the charity of their choice.

The competition also ran in 2019 and traditionally has the actors create videos to “trash talk” before the upcoming games.