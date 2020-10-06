Billie Eilish And Finneas Perform New James Bond Theme ‘No Time To Die’ On ‘Fallon’

Billie Eilish and Finneas joined “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to celebrate Global James Bond Day on Monday, Oct. 5.

RELATED: Billie Eilish, Maisie Williams And More Celebs Ask David Attenborough How We Can Save The Planet

The brother-sister duo performed the theme song from the new James Bond movie, “No Time to Die”, which they both wrote and recorded.

The latest instalment of the 007 franchise has once again been delayed from hitting theatre screens due to the ongoing pandemic.

“No Time To Die“ is now pushing back its scheduled November 2020 release to April 2021.

RELATED: Billie Eilish Urges First-Time Voters To Register Ahead Of U.S. Election: ‘There’s No Excuse At This Point’

Despite the movie delay, Eilish and Finneas discussed what it was like to create the Bond theme.

Eilish said, “It was a crazy surreal experience. I don’t remember when it was all real, but I do know that for many years we wanted to write a Bond song. Not even like we thought we could, it was just more like a fantasy, like a complete fantasy.”

RELATED: See ‘James Bond’ Snippets In Billie Eilish’s ‘No Time To Die’ Music Video