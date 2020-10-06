Brad Paisley Tells Ellen About His Donkey Rescue On His Farm In Nashville

Brad Paisley is staying busy in quarantine.

On Tuesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show”, the country superstar makes a virtual appearance from his home studio in Nashville to chat about his tour cancellation and how he’s spent his time in self-isolation, including running a donkey rescue in his own backyard.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

“We were up in Saskatchewan the day after they shut down all of America,” says Paisley of his tour. “I feel like we got one past the goalie…It was really crazy to play one more show knowing everything else was shut down.”

As for his quarantine activities after the tour was officially cancelled, Paisley has been busy on his farm in Nashville, telling Ellen, “We rescued a couple of donkeys!”

“I’ve been running a donkey rescue ever since I hired a band but this is kind of a different level of it,” he explains. “Everybody’s finding new ways to do things around the house.”

The singer also tells Ellen about his new music video for “No I in Beer”, which features guest appearances from Kelsea Ballerini, Darius Rucker, Lindsay Ell, and several of his fans on Zoom.

“When this first started, I had given out a phone number for fans to text,” he recalls. “Right away I started getting these Zoom invites before I even knew what it was and next thing you know, I’m jumping on Zooms and I’m getting invited to drinking parties on Friday nights and next thing you know I’m meeting people that are working on the front lines of this thing, it was really inspiring to see how people were living their lives and I learned more about these folks than I ever imagined.”