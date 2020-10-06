‘Lovecraft Country’ Star Jurnee Smollett Recalls The Time Her Mom Flirted With Chris Hemsworth On ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’

Jurnee Smollett’s mom has a crush on her daughter’s new co-star.

“Lovecraft Country” star Smollett is recalling the time her mom flirted with “Thor” actor Chris Hemsworth while backstage on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

The actress will soon be heading to Australia to film “Spearhead” with Hemsworth.

Returning to “Ellen” on Tuesday, Oct. 6, Smollett told the host that she actually met Hemsworth the last time that she appeared on her show.

She said, “I met him backstage and I remember because my mom was flirting with him.”

DeGeneres replied, “Well, who doesn’t flirt with Chris Hemsworth? I flirt with Chris Hemsworth.”

Smollett quipped, “Good for you! You should flirt with Chris Hemsworth. I won’t be flirting with Chris Hemsworth, just so you guys know, but my mom was telling him that he’s ‘a tall drink of water.'”

Smollett also chatted about quarantining in a hotel room for two weeks upon arrival in Australia with her four-year-old son, and her role on the critically acclaimed HBO horror drama, “Lovecraft Country.”