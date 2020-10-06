The Cast Of ‘GLOW’ React To The Show’s Surprise Cancellation: ‘Going To Miss This’

“GLOW” is no more.

Netflix announced Monday that the series about women’s wrestling in the 1980s will not be coming back for another season.

The news shocked many because “GLOW” had already been renewed for a fourth and final season and had started production earlier this spring before the coronavirus pandemic forced a shutdown.

RELATED: ‘GLOW’ Star Betty Gilpin Reacts To Third Emmy Nomination With A Reminder That ‘The Cops Who Killed Breonna Taylor Still Have Not Been Arrested’

In a statement, Netflix explained to Newsweek, “We’ve made the difficult decision not to do a fourth season of ‘GLOW’ due to COVID, which makes shooting this physically intimate show with its large ensemble cast especially challenging.”

The show’s creators released a statement saying, “COVID has killed actual humans. It’s a national tragedy and should be our focus. COVID also apparently took down our show. Netflix has decided not to finish filming the final season of ‘GLOW’.”

They continued, “We were handed the creative freedom to make a complicated comedy about women and tell their stories. And wrestle. And now that’s gone. There’s a lot of sh**ty things happening in the world that are much bigger than this right now. But it still sucks that we don’t get to see these 15 women in a frame together again. We’ll miss our cast of weirdo clowns and our heroic crew. It was the best job.”

On social media, the show’s stars, including Alison Brie and Marc Maron reacted to the news of the cancellation.

No more GLOW. Sorry. Stinks. — marc maron (@marcmaron) October 5, 2020

Thank you for changing my life Liz. https://t.co/ochd0m7LSw — Shakira Barrera (@Shakirax3) October 5, 2020

So glad to have been a tiny part of this show. I will play Betty Gilpin’s husband or ex-husband or mail carrier or anything, anytime anyone ever asks me to. She’s one of my favorite scene partners of all time, and I was beyond lucky to get to stand toe-to-toe with her. https://t.co/RgoPjZRJU0 — Rich Sommer (@richsommer) October 5, 2020

RELATED: Betty Gilpin Reveals The Worst Injury She’s Suffered On ‘GLOW’: ‘A Man Landed On My Head’

Fans and critics were also upset by the news.

anyway, since it's time to eulogize: GLOW was one of the smartest, most accessible works of gender commentary I've ever seen on television. much like wrestling, it took a complex feat of choreography and made it look effortless https://t.co/6sEh7aF0Pk — Alison Herman (@aherman2006) October 5, 2020

One last thing re #GLOW: there are a lot of women represented in front of and behind the camera here. They are not perfect storytellers and could always be more inclusive & diverse but a lot of people saw themselves in and felt empowered by these characters. Losing that matters. https://t.co/7EH36i3Zmj — Clarke Jack Nicholson & Michelle Pfeiffer in Wolfe (@clarkewolfe) October 6, 2020