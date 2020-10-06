The Cast Of ‘GLOW’ React To The Show’s Surprise Cancellation: ‘Going To Miss This’

By Corey Atad.

Netflix
Netflix

“GLOW” is no more.

Netflix announced Monday that the series about women’s wrestling in the 1980s will not be coming back for another season.

The news shocked many because “GLOW” had already been renewed for a fourth and final season and had started production earlier this spring before the coronavirus pandemic forced a shutdown.

RELATED: ‘GLOW’ Star Betty Gilpin Reacts To Third Emmy Nomination With A Reminder That ‘The Cops Who Killed Breonna Taylor Still Have Not Been Arrested’

In a statement, Netflix explained to Newsweek, “We’ve made the difficult decision not to do a fourth season of ‘GLOW’ due to COVID, which makes shooting this physically intimate show with its large ensemble cast especially challenging.”

The show’s creators released a statement saying, “COVID has killed actual humans. It’s a national tragedy and should be our focus. COVID also apparently took down our show. Netflix has decided not to finish filming the final season of ‘GLOW’.”

They continued, “We were handed the creative freedom to make a complicated comedy about women and tell their stories. And wrestle. And now that’s gone. There’s a lot of sh**ty things happening in the world that are much bigger than this right now. But it still sucks that we don’t get to see these 15 women in a frame together again. We’ll miss our cast of weirdo clowns and our heroic crew. It was the best job.”

On social media, the show’s stars, including Alison Brie and Marc Maron reacted to the news of the cancellation.

RELATED: Betty Gilpin Reveals The Worst Injury She’s Suffered On ‘GLOW’: ‘A Man Landed On My Head’

Fans and critics were also upset by the news.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP