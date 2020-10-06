Rihanna Apologizes For Using Song With Sacred Islamic Verses In Savage X Fenty Show

Insulting people’s religion isn’t Rihanna’s style.

On Tuesday, the “Umbrella” singer apologized on Instagram to the Muslim community for using a song featuring sacred Islam verses in her Savage X Fenty lingerie show.

She continued, “We understand that we have hurt many of our Muslim brothers and sisters, and I’m incredibly disheartened by this! I do not play with any kind of disrespect toward God or any religion and therefore the use of the song in our project was completely irresponsible.”

The song in question was “DOOM”, by artist Coucou Chloe, which featured vocal samples of verses from the Hadith about the end times.

On Twitter, Chloe apologized as well, explaining that she used the sample unaware that it was from a sacred text.

I take full responsibility for the fact I did not research these words properly and want to thank those of you who have taken the time to explain this to me. We have been in the process of having the song urgently removed from all streaming platforms. 2/2 — COUCOU CHLOE (@coucou_chloe) October 5, 2020

The apologies came after many online expressed dismay at the use of the verses in the song.

“Rihanna, I used to cheer you up for everything you did, but today you disrespected my religion, I’m so hurt, you have been too far, you and the girl who made the music have to apologize for what you did, that’s the minimum you can do,” one fan tweeted.