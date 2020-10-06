Jason Priestley Responds After Jessica Alba Claims She ‘Couldn’t Make Eye Contact’ With ‘90210’ Cast While Guest-Starring On The Show

Jason Priestley has addressed Jessica Alba’s claims about her unpleasant experience guest-starring on “Beverly Hills, 90210” as a teenager.

During a recent episode of “Hot Ones”, Alba recalled being on the set of the popular teen drama, claiming that she was told not to make eye contact with the actors.

The “L.A.’s Finest” star said, “On the set of ‘90210’, I couldn’t even make eye contact with any of the cast members, which was really strange when you’re, like, trying to do a scene with them. It was like, ‘You’re not allowed to make eye contact with any one of the cast members or you’ll be thrown off the set.'”

In 1998, Alba guest-starred as pregnant teen Leanne for two episodes during the show’s eighth season.

Joining “The Roz & Mocha Show” on KiSS 92.5, “90210” star Jason Priestley defended the popular teen drama.

He said, “Don’t look at the stars of the show was never an edict that came down on our show. I don’t know who told Jessica Alba not to look at us. None of us on that show thought we were MC Hammer.”

Noting how “wildly famous” the stars were while “90210” was on air, the hosts then asked Priestley if it was possible that there were people within their world that “did that preemptively because they thought that that’s what you guys wanted?”

Priestley replied, “Apparently somebody did because they thought that was a thing to do. I don’t know what Jessica Alba’s experience was coming on our show as a guest star. I know that certainly I never would have made her feel that way. I always went out of my way to make sure that our guests always felt incredibly welcome. I would always go and talk to them and make sure they knew that this was a place where we wanted them to succeed because I’d been on enough sets as a guest star and I always appreciated it when the regulars on the set came and made me feel that way.”

He added, “I don’t even think I worked with her. She was in a storyline that I had nothing to do with so I don’t know what her experience was on the show but I’m sorry that that happened to her and it seems really incongruous with everything else that happened on our show.”

