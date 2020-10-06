Mindy Kaling Gives An Update On ‘Legally Blonde 3’, Says The Script Is ‘Really Funny To Write’

Mindy Kaling is working on the script for “Legally Bonde 3”, telling “Good Morning America” it’s been “really funny to write.”

Reese Witherspoon will reprise her Elle Woods role, the pink-clad chihuahua-loving lawyer who perfected the “bend and snap” back in 2001 original and the sequel in 2003.

Kaling worked with Witherspoon on a couple of projects and admits she’s “always been that friend that quoted the movie back to her.”

FULL INTERVIEW: @mindykaling dishes on quarantine, her new book, PLUS "Legally Blond 3"! https://t.co/SCYbz3Wf7F — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 6, 2020

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon And Mindy Kaling Join Fun Instagram Trend Perfectly Showing Their 2020 Moods

“It’s been over 20 years since she did the first movie and she asked me, ‘You know, I’d really love to revisit this character,'” Kaling explains. “I was nervous because the movie is so iconic but then I thought it would be really fun to see that character in her 40s. What is Elle Woods dealing with as a 41-year-old woman?”

“I think it’s going to be a great movie for Reese and people are gonna love to see her in this part,” she adds.

Jennifer Coolidge will also return for the sequel, which is eyeing a 2022 release date.