Celebrate Selena Quintanilla With ‘Selena: The Series’ Trailer

If you missed the sensational rise of Selena [Quintanilla], this new Netflix trailer has you covered.

RELATED: Netflix Debuts First Look At New Quarantine Series ‘Social Distance’

“Selena: The Series” is a celebration of the iconic, young Tejano music legend. The coming-of-age story follows Selena (Christian Serratos) and her family as they navigate the pearls of life en route to stardom. Julio Macias, Jesse Posey, Hunter Reese Peña, and Carlos Alfredo, Jr. perform as series regulars, while Juan Martinez, Daniela Estrada, and Paul Rodriguez, Jr. play recurring characters.

Selena was murdered in 1995 by Yolanda Saldívar, president of her fan club and manager of her boutiques. The family confronted Saldívar for embezzling money from the fan club and boutiques, after which Saldívar lured Selena to a motel room and shot her in the back. She was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years.

RELATED: ‘Conan The Barbarian’ Is Coming Back As A New Netflix Series

Photo: Netflix

“Selena: The Series” will premiere December 4.