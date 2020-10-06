Kelly Clarkson Performs Emotional Cover Of ‘The First Cut Is The Deepest’ By Cat Stevens

Kelly Clarkson took on a ballad about heartbreak and loss for the latest instalment of her “Kellyoke” segment of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

The singer belted out an emotional rendition of Cat Stevens’ 1967 hit, “The First Cut Is the Deepest”, joining Sheryl Crow and Rod Stewart who have also released their own versions of the track

Clarkson’s version of the song was particularly poignant, given the current circumstances of her life.

The pop star and her husband Brandon Blackstock filed for divorce in June after seven years of marriage. The former couple are parents to two children.

It was recently revealed that Clarkson is being sued by a management company run by the father of her ex-husband.

Variety reports that Starstruck Management Group, which is run by Narvel Blackstock, is suing the “American Idol” star for $1.4 million in unpaid commissions.

The complaint alleges that the singer-TV star has not paid the full commission for this year’s work on “The Voice” and “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

The suit also claims that Clarkson will “likely” owe $5.4 million by the end of 2020.

