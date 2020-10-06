Paul Rudd Throws Shade At Chris Hemsworth’s Thor And Praises Tom Hanks In Conversation With Teenage Cancer Patient

Join us for an amazing morning as Paul Rudd virtually visits our Queensland Children's Hospital!

Paul Rudd is giving the inside scoop on being a Marvel hero.

On Monday, the “Ant-Man” star participated in a video chat on Juiced TV with teenage cancer patient Jasper at the Queensland Children’s Hospital in Australia.

“I am so touched that you wanted to speak to me. I’m the smallest Avenger there is, and that includes Tom Holland,” Rudd joked to Jasper.

The actor also threw shade at some of his fellow Marvel superheroes, including Thor, played by Chris Hemsworth, who “just has a hammer.”

Asked which actor he’s worked with who has made him laugh the most, Rudd answered, “Will Ferrell really made me laugh in ‘Anchorman’, many, many times. One of them was when he said, ‘Milk was a bad choice.'”

Rudd also revealed that Tom Hanks is the actor he’d most like to work with on a movie.

“I’ve been asked this question before. I’ve never said this,” he said. “I’m such a huge fan of his and I think it’d be amazing to work with Tom Hanks.”