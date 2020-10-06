Jenifer Lewis Talks Sex Addiction In Trailer For Docuseries ‘Uncensored’

Legendary actress and singer Jenifer Lewis says her sex addiction in the ’80s was “dangerous.”

In the trailer for the upcoming episode of TV One’s docuseries “Uncensored”, Lewis talks candidly about the effect her sex addiction had on her career and personal life.

“I married my career, and I have not one regret,” Lewis says firmly at the end of the trailer.

The star also talks about her relationship with Whitney Houston and how the “greatest thing in [her] future” is her activism with millennials.

“People ask me: With all I have, why do I care about the next generation?” she explains in a separate clip. “I had a wonderful life, why shouldn’t you?”

The upcoming “Uncensored” episode airs on October 11.