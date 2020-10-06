Billie Joe Armstrong Dropping Album Of Covers Titled ‘No Fun Mondays’

It may be Tuesday but Billie Joe Armstrong has Mondays on his mind.

The Green Day frontman revealed on Oct. 6 that he will be releasing a 14-song compilation album called No Fun Mondays.

It's Tuesday, but we're thinking about #NoFunMondays!! The full album arrives 11/27. We also have a pretty awesome baby blue vinyl w/ a glow in the dark cover in the webstore. Now, go pre-order it 😏 https://t.co/omQUj9beYt pic.twitter.com/m09GOVHiDz — Green Day (@GreenDay) October 6, 2020

In a statement announcing the news, the singer said, “While we’ve all been in quarantine I’ve been reflecting on the things that matter the most in my life: family, friends, and, of course, music. I figure if we have to spend this time in isolation at least we can be alone together.”

The album of covers will feature songs from artists like John Lennon and Kim Wilde.

The record will come out November 27, with a special baby-blue vinyl available through the webstore.

The full No Fun Mondays tracklist:

SIDE A

“I Think We’re Alone Now”

“War Stories”

“Manic Monday”

“Corpus Christi”

“That Thing You Do!”

“Amico”

“You Can’t Put Your Arms Round A Memory”

SIDE B

“Kids in America”

“Not That Way Anymore”

“That’s Rock ‘N’ Roll”

“Gimme Some Truth”

“Whole Wide World”

“Police On My Back”

“A New England”

