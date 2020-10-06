‘Kim’s Convenience’ Star Simu Liu Announced As New UNICEF Canada Ambassador

Simu Liu is representing Canada in a big way.

On Tuesday, the star of “Kim’s Convenience” and the upcoming Marvel film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” was announced as the new UNICEF Canada ambassador.

In his new role, Liu will work to raise awareness for children’s rights across Canada and the world.

“UNICEF Canada is unparalleled when it comes to impacting global change and helping the most vulnerable children in the hardest to reach places,” Liu said in a statement. “I believe in every child’s right to a childhood and am proud to lend my voice and share my experiences to help children in need everywhere.”

On Nov. 20, Liu will appear at a virtual event, Take Back The Future, to recognize National Child Day in Canada and World Children’s Day globally.

The event “will be hosted by young people speaking out on education, mental health, Indigenous sovereignty, climate change, democracy, and systemic racism, and sharing their ideas to reimagine the post-pandemic future.”

Liu said of the event, “Gen Z will be our salvation – I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. I cannot wait to meet the young advocates who are leading Canada into a better, reimagined, and more equitable future.”